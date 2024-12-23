Droning On: The US-China Tech Tangle

Russell Hedrick, a North Carolina farmer, is revolutionizing agriculture by using drones to spray fertilizers, dramatically cutting costs compared to conventional ground spreaders.

Hedrick, who also assists in rescues using thermal drones, shares concerns over US proposed bans on Chinese drones due to defense and economic fears.

As US-China competition intensifies, American reliance on affordable Chinese drones like DJI has come under scrutiny, with Congress seeking to restrict their sale, impacting sectors like law enforcement and filmmaking.

