Droning On: The US-China Tech Tangle

This article discusses the reliance of American operators on Chinese-made drones like DJI, amidst growing US regulatory scrutiny and potential bans. Concerns are rising over national security and economic competition, compelling lawmakers to impose restrictions on these drones while American drone industries struggle to catch up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 13:36 IST
Russell Hedrick, a North Carolina farmer, is revolutionizing agriculture by using drones to spray fertilizers, dramatically cutting costs compared to conventional ground spreaders.

Hedrick, who also assists in rescues using thermal drones, shares concerns over US proposed bans on Chinese drones due to defense and economic fears.

As US-China competition intensifies, American reliance on affordable Chinese drones like DJI has come under scrutiny, with Congress seeking to restrict their sale, impacting sectors like law enforcement and filmmaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

