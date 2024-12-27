Realme Aims for 18% Market Share in Indian Smartphone Sector by 2025

Realme, a prominent Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is setting its sights on increasing its market share in India to 18% by 2025. The company plans to leverage innovative product designs and expand its offline and online presence to achieve this ambitious target.

Despite stiff competition in 2024, Realme maintained a 12% market share and now aims for 50% growth. The brand's strategy includes strengthening partnerships with e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon, focusing on mid- to high-range products, and introducing India-specific designs catering to young consumers.

Realme Vice-President and CMO Chase Xu emphasized the importance of design and performance, unveiling a new model with seashell-inspired and color-changing features. With significant investment in network expansion, Realme is poised to enhance its market position in the upcoming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)