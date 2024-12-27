Left Menu

Realme Aims for 18% Market Share in Indian Smartphone Sector by 2025

Chinese smartphone maker Realme aims to capture an 18% market share in India by 2025 through innovative designs, expanded offline and online channels, and collaboration with major e-commerce partners. The company will focus on leading product performance and bringing India-specific designs, targeting young users with unique features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 27-12-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 09:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Realme, a prominent Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is setting its sights on increasing its market share in India to 18% by 2025. The company plans to leverage innovative product designs and expand its offline and online presence to achieve this ambitious target.

Despite stiff competition in 2024, Realme maintained a 12% market share and now aims for 50% growth. The brand's strategy includes strengthening partnerships with e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon, focusing on mid- to high-range products, and introducing India-specific designs catering to young consumers.

Realme Vice-President and CMO Chase Xu emphasized the importance of design and performance, unveiling a new model with seashell-inspired and color-changing features. With significant investment in network expansion, Realme is poised to enhance its market position in the upcoming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

