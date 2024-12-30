Dahua Technology Sets Milestone with ISO 37301 Certification

Dahua Technology has achieved a significant milestone as the first Chinese company in the video-centric AIoT industry to receive the ISO 37301:2021 Compliance Management System Certification. The certification, issued by the British Standards Institution, highlights Dahua's commitment to high standards of corporate governance and compliance.

This international certification is regarded as the 'golden key' for tackling global compliance issues, providing organizations a structured framework to meet legal and social responsibility obligations. Mr. Xu Zhicheng of Dahua emphasized the certification as a crucial step in enhancing the company's global competitive edge and robust compliance systems.

Senior figures within Dahua, including Mr. David Zhu, praised the company's structured compliance framework, leadership support, and commitment to a culture of compliance. The ISO 37301 certification is set to further strengthen Dahua's domestic and international compliance stature, driving industry progress and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)