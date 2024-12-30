Explosives and Wealth: Russian Billionaires' Chemical Empire in the Ukraine War

In an in-depth investigation, Reuters has uncovered that chemical factories owned by some of Russia's richest individuals supply key ingredients to munitions manufacturers supporting Moscow's military efforts in Ukraine. These factories, linked to sanctioned billionaires like Roman Abramovich and Vagit Alekperov, contribute heavily to the war effort despite existing sanctions.

Reuters' analysis of rail and financial data reveals that five sanctioned oligarchs' chemical companies are crucial suppliers to Russia's explosives industry. This comes as fresh evidence that Western sanctions have not effectively restrained Russia's military production. Chemical firms like Eurochem and Uralchem, ostensibly civilian-oriented, have been found actively supplying munitions plants.

Experts suggest revisiting sanctions strategies to close existing loopholes, emphasizing the complex balance between military pressure and food security. Despite substantial evidence, consequences for these companies remain minimal, showcasing deficiencies in global sanction implementation against war-related economic activities.

