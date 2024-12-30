Left Menu

Explosives and Wealth: Russian Billionaires' Chemical Empire in the Ukraine War

Russia's war machine in Ukraine heavily relies on chemicals supplied by factories owned by some of the country's wealthiest men. Despite sanctions, these billionaires continue exporting critical ingredients needed for military explosives, highlighting loopholes in current international sanction strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:11 IST
Explosives and Wealth: Russian Billionaires' Chemical Empire in the Ukraine War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an in-depth investigation, Reuters has uncovered that chemical factories owned by some of Russia's richest individuals supply key ingredients to munitions manufacturers supporting Moscow's military efforts in Ukraine. These factories, linked to sanctioned billionaires like Roman Abramovich and Vagit Alekperov, contribute heavily to the war effort despite existing sanctions.

Reuters' analysis of rail and financial data reveals that five sanctioned oligarchs' chemical companies are crucial suppliers to Russia's explosives industry. This comes as fresh evidence that Western sanctions have not effectively restrained Russia's military production. Chemical firms like Eurochem and Uralchem, ostensibly civilian-oriented, have been found actively supplying munitions plants.

Experts suggest revisiting sanctions strategies to close existing loopholes, emphasizing the complex balance between military pressure and food security. Despite substantial evidence, consequences for these companies remain minimal, showcasing deficiencies in global sanction implementation against war-related economic activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024