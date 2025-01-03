Ukrainian Air Defenses: Triumph Amidst Drone Warfare

In a significant overnight operation, Ukrainian air defenses showcased their strength by intercepting 60 of the 93 drones launched by Russia, according to the air force's Friday report.

In an effort to mitigate the attack, Ukraine employed strategic electronic warfare, successfully rerouting 26 Russian drones mid-flight.

Despite these countermeasures, officials confirmed that one Russian drone remained airborne, underscoring the ongoing tactical challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)