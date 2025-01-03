Yandex Ordered to Conceal Russian Refinery Maps Amid Drone Attacks

A Moscow court has mandated that Russian internet giant Yandex restrict access to maps and images of a major oil refinery, responding to persistent drone attacks from Ukraine, according to a report by state news agency TASS on Friday. Yandex, a dominant force in Russia's digital landscape, provides numerous online services including search, maps, and email.

The court's decision involves editing images and details of the refinery's infrastructure, such as workshops and compressor stations, from Yandex Maps. Although the specific facility was not named, state media reported that it had been targeted by Ukrainian drones four times in 2024, escalating cross-border tensions amid an ongoing conflict.

Efforts to resolve the issue directly with Yandex failed, leading to the court's intervention. The refinery argued that public access to infrastructure details weakened Russia's defense capabilities and adversely affected its armed forces. The court's order is subject to appeal, and Yandex has not issued a comment regarding the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)