Left Menu

River's Electric Path: Expanding Across India with New Scooter Stores

Electric scooter company River is set to broaden its presence in India by launching 25 new retail stores nationwide by March 2025. With funding from major investors, River recently opened a store in Coimbatore and plans further expansions in Tamil Nadu and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-01-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 13:35 IST
River's Electric Path: Expanding Across India with New Scooter Stores
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Electric scooter manufacturer, River, has announced its ambitious plan to expand its footprint with 25 new retail stores across India by March 2025. The Bengaluru-based company made waves by inaugurating its first Coimbatore store, the second in Tamil Nadu following its Chennai success in 2024.

Backed by international investors such as Yamaha Motor of Japan and Dubai's Al Futtaim Group, River's expansion strategy includes opening outlets in multiple regions across India, including Vellore, Erode, and Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, as well as Mysuru, Belgaum, Tirupati, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur, and Delhi.

Co-Founder and CEO Aravind Mani emphasized the significance of Tamil Nadu to the company, calling it a special market given its workforce roots in the region. The latest retail facility, Rajdurai E-Mobility, covers 1,200 sq ft and is located on Trichy Road, Coimbatore, aiding the company's vision to establish its 'Indie' scooter brand as a stylish and convenient choice across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025