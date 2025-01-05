River's Electric Path: Expanding Across India with New Scooter Stores

Electric scooter manufacturer, River, has announced its ambitious plan to expand its footprint with 25 new retail stores across India by March 2025. The Bengaluru-based company made waves by inaugurating its first Coimbatore store, the second in Tamil Nadu following its Chennai success in 2024.

Backed by international investors such as Yamaha Motor of Japan and Dubai's Al Futtaim Group, River's expansion strategy includes opening outlets in multiple regions across India, including Vellore, Erode, and Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, as well as Mysuru, Belgaum, Tirupati, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur, and Delhi.

Co-Founder and CEO Aravind Mani emphasized the significance of Tamil Nadu to the company, calling it a special market given its workforce roots in the region. The latest retail facility, Rajdurai E-Mobility, covers 1,200 sq ft and is located on Trichy Road, Coimbatore, aiding the company's vision to establish its 'Indie' scooter brand as a stylish and convenient choice across India.

