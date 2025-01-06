Powering Forward: Rane and ZF Revitalize India's Steering Solutions

Rane and ZF, prominent auto component manufacturers, announced their plans to revolutionize the Indian market by introducing cutting-edge electric power steering system technologies. They will roll out these innovations through their joint venture, ZF Rane Automotive India Pvt Ltd.

In a significant strategic move, the companies have secured a license agreement, allowing Rane Steering Systems exclusive rights to utilize the column drive electric power steering system technology within India, as per their latest statement.

With over 35 years of collaboration, Rane and ZF are set to enhance their partnership, aiming to provide comprehensive electric power steering solutions tailored to the Indian market's demands. Rane Group's Chairman Harish Lakshman and ZF's Theodor Kaster expressed optimism about this new phase of cooperation.

