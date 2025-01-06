Left Menu

Powering Forward: Rane and ZF Revitalize India's Steering Solutions

Auto component makers Rane and ZF plan to introduce new electric power steering technologies in India through their joint venture. They've also secured a license exclusively for the Indian market. This partnership marks a significant step in advancing steering solutions to meet modern standards.

Updated: 06-01-2025 17:45 IST
  Country: India
  • India

Rane and ZF, prominent auto component manufacturers, announced their plans to revolutionize the Indian market by introducing cutting-edge electric power steering system technologies. They will roll out these innovations through their joint venture, ZF Rane Automotive India Pvt Ltd.

In a significant strategic move, the companies have secured a license agreement, allowing Rane Steering Systems exclusive rights to utilize the column drive electric power steering system technology within India, as per their latest statement.

With over 35 years of collaboration, Rane and ZF are set to enhance their partnership, aiming to provide comprehensive electric power steering solutions tailored to the Indian market's demands. Rane Group's Chairman Harish Lakshman and ZF's Theodor Kaster expressed optimism about this new phase of cooperation.

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

