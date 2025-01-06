Globe Capacitors Partners with PolyCharge to Revolutionize Capacitor Technology

FARIDABAD, INDIA – Globe Capacitors Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled a strategic partnership with PolyCharge America, Inc., integrating PolyCharge's cutting-edge NanoLam™ technology into its capacitor products. The collaboration is poised to amplify capacitor efficiency and market appeal globally.

Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director of Globe Capacitors, emphasized the revolutionary impact this alliance will bring to their offerings, leveraging PolyCharge's NanoLam™ technology to elevate performance and innovation in the power electronics sector. This partnership is set to cement Globe Capacitors' position as a leader in advanced solutions.

PolyCharge's COO, Steven Yializis, expressed enthusiasm about this venture, highlighting the synergy between PolyCharge's advanced technology and Globe Capacitors' manufacturing prowess. This agreement includes combined marketing efforts, paving the path for the development of next-generation capacitor products.

(With inputs from agencies.)