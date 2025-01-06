Left Menu

Wall Street's Surge: AI Optimism and Tariff Talks Fuel Gains

Optimism surrounding artificial intelligence boosted technology stocks, leading to an uptick in Wall Street's main indices. Additionally, speculation about a less aggressive tariff approach by the new Trump administration further complemented the positive market sentiment.

Updated: 06-01-2025 20:05 IST
Wall Street's Surge: AI Optimism and Tariff Talks Fuel Gains
On Monday, Wall Street's major indices experienced a boost, spurred by optimism around advancements in artificial intelligence technologies. This sentiment reignited faith in technology stocks, contributing to the market's upswing.

Furthermore, reports indicating that the incoming Trump administration may pursue a more moderate stance on tariffs than previously expected also played a role in this positive shift. Investors reacted favorably to the prospect of a less contentious trade approach.

At the market's opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average exhibited a rise of 103.4 points, or 0.24%, reaching 42,835.52. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 increased by 40.3 points, or 0.68%, to 5,982.81, and the Nasdaq Composite surged by 230.3 points, or 1.17%, to 19,851.99.

