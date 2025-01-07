Left Menu

Silicon Meets AI: Transforming the Future at VLSID 2025

The VLSID 2025 conference explored the theme 'Silicon Meets AI,' highlighting advancements in semiconductor technology and its impact on AI, mobility, and connectivity. Key discussions included India's semiconductor roadmap, global innovations, and fostering industry-academia collaboration to address future challenges and opportunities.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 38th edition of the International Conference on VLSI Design and 24th International Conference on Embedded Systems was launched on January 6th, 2025, in Bengaluru. Organized by the VLSI Society of India, the event featured top semiconductor leaders and government officials.

This year's theme, 'Silicon Meets AI: Sustainable Innovations in Accelerated Computing, Secure Connectivity & Intelligent Mobility,' underscored the significant role of VLSI and embedded systems in advancing AI/ML, 5G, IoT, and quantum computing. Over 2700 attendees engaged in keynotes, tutorials, expert panels, and design sessions.

Highlights included 'Chip-Pe-Charcha,' a discussion with Dr. Chris Miller, addressing global semiconductor innovations, India's strategic roadmap, and groundbreaking research. Industry leaders emphasized the vital collaboration between academia and industry to drive forward a new era of technological breakthroughs.

