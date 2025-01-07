Aptiv Unveils Next-Gen Tech for Future Mobility at CES

Aptiv PLC, a prominent figure in global technology, made significant waves at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, showcasing a range of next-generation innovations.

The company introduced advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), cutting-edge AI and machine learning (ML) technologies, and intelligent in-cabin experiences to redefine the future of mobility. Aptiv emphasized its platforms' scalability and flexibility, offering unparalleled solutions to enhance modern mobility.

Attendees experienced live demonstrations of Aptiv's full-system portfolio, which includes optimized power distribution systems for electric and autonomous vehicles. The focus remains on empowering original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with transformative, software-defined technologies that enhance safety and performance over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)