Aptiv Unveils Next-Gen Tech for Future Mobility at CES
Aptiv PLC, a global technology leader, presented its state-of-the-art software-defined vehicles and solutions at CES in Las Vegas. Key features included advanced ADAS platforms, AI-powered in-cabin experiences, and optimized electrification solutions, emphasizing scalability and personalization for future mobility.
- Country:
- India
Aptiv PLC, a prominent figure in global technology, made significant waves at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, showcasing a range of next-generation innovations.
The company introduced advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), cutting-edge AI and machine learning (ML) technologies, and intelligent in-cabin experiences to redefine the future of mobility. Aptiv emphasized its platforms' scalability and flexibility, offering unparalleled solutions to enhance modern mobility.
Attendees experienced live demonstrations of Aptiv's full-system portfolio, which includes optimized power distribution systems for electric and autonomous vehicles. The focus remains on empowering original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with transformative, software-defined technologies that enhance safety and performance over time.
(With inputs from agencies.)