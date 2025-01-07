Left Menu

Microsoft's $3 Billion Investment Transforming India's AI Landscape

Microsoft plans to invest $3 billion in India to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure, as announced by CEO Satya Nadella. The expansion underscores Microsoft's mission to empower individuals and organizations and includes a commitment to train 10 million people in AI skills by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:40 IST
Tech giant Microsoft announced a massive $3 billion investment in India, focusing on expanding its cloud and AI infrastructure. Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella made the announcement, highlighting the country's growing momentum in embracing multi-agent technological deployments.

This investment marks the largest expansion by Microsoft in India, aimed at enhancing its Azure capacity significantly. Nadella emphasized the importance of regional expansion and Microsoft's dedication to empowering India's human capital.

Microsoft's mission to uplift individuals and organizations in India aligns with this investment, which also includes an ambitious plan to train 10 million individuals in AI skills by 2030, further unlocking the nation's technological potential.

