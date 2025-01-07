Britain's Strategic Tech Overhaul
Britain's anti-trust regulator, CMA, will commence two investigations using new powers targeting major tech firms to promote investment, innovation, and competition. The initiative aims to challenge Apple's and Google's market dominance while ensuring consumer choice and growth in the UK's digital economy.
Britain's antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), is set to launch two investigations this month, utilizing new powers aimed at fostering investment, innovation, and growth within the tech industry. This strategic move is intended to scrutinize tech giants by designating them with 'Strategic Market Status' (SMS) in specific digital activities.
The CMA has expressed concerns over Apple's potential hindrance to innovation in smartphone browsers and the dominance of Apple and Google's duopoly in mobile ecosystems. With the launch of these new powers, which are now in effect, the CMA anticipates starting investigations in two sectors this month, with further inquiries expected subsequently.
Each investigation is expected to conclude within a nine-month statutory period. The overarching goal is to prevent large firms from sidelining smaller competitors, to ease consumers' ability to switch digital providers without data losses, and to enhance growth through effective competition. Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored the importance of the CMA's role post-Brexit, emphasizing the need to make Britain appealing to tech companies while ensuring fair competition and reasonable prices.
