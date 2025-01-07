Meta Welcomes Power Trio to Board: UFC, Automotive, and Tech Vets Join Forces

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has announced the addition of three prominent figures to its board of directors. Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and acquaintance of Donald Trump, joins the board alongside auto industry leader John Elkann and tech investor Charlie Songhurst.

White's connection with Trump, dating back to jointly hosted events in 2001, is particularly noted, especially as Trump uses UFC appearances to appeal to younger male audiences. White, highly praised by CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his entrepreneurial acumen in growing UFC, strengthens Meta's leadership team.

Alongside White, Elkann and Songhurst bring their expertise from large global businesses and artificial intelligence advancements, respectively, as Meta continues to grow its influence and business strategy under Zuckerberg's leadership.

