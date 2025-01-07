Left Menu

Meta Overhauls Political Content Approach Amid Trump Era

Meta Platforms disbands its U.S. fact-checking program and eases restrictions on sensitive topics like immigration as Donald Trump prepares to assume office. CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduces 'community notes' for content moderation. Changes are U.S.-specific, aiming to prioritize free speech and appease the new administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 22:32 IST
Meta Overhauls Political Content Approach Amid Trump Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms has announced a significant shift in its content moderation strategies as Donald Trump returns to the presidency. The social media giant is dissolving its U.S. fact-checking program and easing regulations on topics such as immigration and gender identity.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared that the decision aligns with a renewed focus on free expression, amid criticism from conservatives. In response to the recent U.S. elections, the company is adopting 'community notes'—similar to the system used by Elon Musk's X—to address questionable claims instead.

While Meta assures that high-severity illegal content will be targeted by automated systems, the fact-checking dissolution has shocked many partner organizations. The overhaul is currently limited to the U.S., with continued adherence to different policies in regions like the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025