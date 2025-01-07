Meta Overhauls Political Content Approach Amid Trump Era

Meta Platforms has announced a significant shift in its content moderation strategies as Donald Trump returns to the presidency. The social media giant is dissolving its U.S. fact-checking program and easing regulations on topics such as immigration and gender identity.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared that the decision aligns with a renewed focus on free expression, amid criticism from conservatives. In response to the recent U.S. elections, the company is adopting 'community notes'—similar to the system used by Elon Musk's X—to address questionable claims instead.

While Meta assures that high-severity illegal content will be targeted by automated systems, the fact-checking dissolution has shocked many partner organizations. The overhaul is currently limited to the U.S., with continued adherence to different policies in regions like the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)