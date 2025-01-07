Meta Scraps Fact-Checking Amid Political Shifts
Meta Platforms is dismantling its U.S. fact-checking program and scaling back restrictions on discussions about contentious topics. This notable shift comes as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeks to reconcile with the incoming U.S. administration led by President-elect Donald Trump.
Meta Platforms has announced a significant strategic shift by ending its U.S. fact-checking program. This revamp aims to reduce limitations on discussions around controversial subjects like immigration and gender identity, amidst criticism from conservative factions and President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming second term.
The changes will impact major platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, which together boast over 3 billion users worldwide. As part of the overhaul, Meta appointed Republican policy executive Joel Kaplan and elected Dana White, a Trump confidant, to its board.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed a desire to prioritize free speech, noting recent U.S. elections as a pivotal moment. Instead of fact-checking, Meta will use a system of 'community notes', redirecting automated efforts to tackle severe violations and illegal content.
