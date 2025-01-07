Meta Scraps Fact-Checking Amid Political Shifts

Meta Platforms has announced a significant strategic shift by ending its U.S. fact-checking program. This revamp aims to reduce limitations on discussions around controversial subjects like immigration and gender identity, amidst criticism from conservative factions and President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming second term.

The changes will impact major platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, which together boast over 3 billion users worldwide. As part of the overhaul, Meta appointed Republican policy executive Joel Kaplan and elected Dana White, a Trump confidant, to its board.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed a desire to prioritize free speech, noting recent U.S. elections as a pivotal moment. Instead of fact-checking, Meta will use a system of 'community notes', redirecting automated efforts to tackle severe violations and illegal content.

(With inputs from agencies.)