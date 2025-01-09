Left Menu

A Sea of Devotion: The Grand Black Nazarene Procession

Hundreds of thousands joined the annual Black Nazarene procession in Manila, Philippines, a significant Catholic event. The life-sized statue of Jesus Christ drew massive crowds as devotees believed in its healing powers. The tradition celebrates faith and commemorates the statue's historic relocation.

Updated: 09-01-2025 08:12 IST
Hundreds of thousands of barefoot devotees thronged the streets of Manila on Thursday for the annual Black Nazarene procession, one of the world's largest displays of Catholic devotion.

Rows of believers, clad in maroon and gold, vied for a chance to touch the revered 17th-century statue of Jesus Christ, clad in intricate robes and bearing a wooden cross.

The procession, expected to attract nearly a quarter-million attendees, is a testament to the deep-rooted religious fervor in a nation where nearly 80% of the population identifies as Roman Catholic, evidence of its colonial past.

