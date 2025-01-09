A Sea of Devotion: The Grand Black Nazarene Procession

Hundreds of thousands of barefoot devotees thronged the streets of Manila on Thursday for the annual Black Nazarene procession, one of the world's largest displays of Catholic devotion.

Rows of believers, clad in maroon and gold, vied for a chance to touch the revered 17th-century statue of Jesus Christ, clad in intricate robes and bearing a wooden cross.

The procession, expected to attract nearly a quarter-million attendees, is a testament to the deep-rooted religious fervor in a nation where nearly 80% of the population identifies as Roman Catholic, evidence of its colonial past.

