Protean eGov's New Campaign: Empowering India's Heroes

Protean eGov Technologies launches its new brand campaign 'Apni Kahani Ka Hero!' featuring Pankaj Tripathi. The campaign highlights the transformative role of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in empowering India's citizens. It emphasizes storytelling to illustrate social and financial inclusion through digital solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:42 IST
Protean eGov Technologies Limited, a leader in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), has launched a new campaign titled 'Apni Kahani Ka Hero!' The initiative aims to highlight how DPI empowers citizens across India, featuring renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi as its ambassador.

The campaign is a tribute to 1.45 billion Indians who navigate daily challenges to achieve their dreams. As part of this narrative, Protean plays a crucial role in enabling these individual success stories, underscoring its tagline, 'Protean: Impacting Everyone, Every day.'

Pankaj Tripathi's involvement not only exemplifies the common man but also personalizes the campaign, making it relatable to a broader audience. Protean's innovative solutions, from PAN Cards to the National Pension System, are lauded for fostering inclusivity and empowerment nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

