Protean eGov's New Campaign: Empowering India's Heroes

Protean eGov Technologies Limited, a leader in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), has launched a new campaign titled 'Apni Kahani Ka Hero!' The initiative aims to highlight how DPI empowers citizens across India, featuring renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi as its ambassador.

The campaign is a tribute to 1.45 billion Indians who navigate daily challenges to achieve their dreams. As part of this narrative, Protean plays a crucial role in enabling these individual success stories, underscoring its tagline, 'Protean: Impacting Everyone, Every day.'

Pankaj Tripathi's involvement not only exemplifies the common man but also personalizes the campaign, making it relatable to a broader audience. Protean's innovative solutions, from PAN Cards to the National Pension System, are lauded for fostering inclusivity and empowerment nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)