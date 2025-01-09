Fenado AI: Revolutionizing App and Website Creation Without Coding
Azhar Iqubal, co-founder of Inshorts, announced the launch of a groundbreaking venture, Fenado AI, a platform designed for building apps and websites without the need for coding knowledge. The venture aims to democratize tech creation by eliminating the barriers traditionally associated with tech development.
Fenado AI provides end-to-end tech solutions, allowing businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs to translate their visions into reality by simply communicating their business needs and design preferences. This innovative platform is co-founded by Manish Singh Bisht, the former Head of Technology at Inshorts.
With rapid growth and substantial traction in its beta phase, Fenado AI plans to serve 10,000 startups globally by 2025, leveling the playing field for entrepreneurs lacking tech expertise and enabling creativity without the concern of high development costs.
