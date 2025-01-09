Left Menu

Project Liberty's Bold Bid to Acquire TikTok U.S.

Project Liberty has officially made an offer to acquire TikTok's U.S. operations, aiming to transition the platform to American-built infrastructure. The goal is to empower users by giving them control over their data. The proposal from Project Liberty and its partners has been submitted to ByteDance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:41 IST
Project Liberty has taken a significant step by announcing an official offer to purchase TikTok's U.S. operations. This move is envisioned as a way to shift the app's user base to a new American-built digital framework.

The initiative aims to return data sovereignty to the users, ensuring that individuals have control over their personal information. This comes as part of a broader strategy to reform how digital data is managed and utilized.

The proposal, crafted in collaboration with a consortium of partners, has been formally presented to TikTok's parent company, ByteDance. The outcome of this bid could reshape the digital landscape, particularly concerning data privacy and management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

