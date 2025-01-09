Pakistan's Internet Dilemma: When Will It Be Resolved?

The persistent issue of slow internet in Pakistan remains unresolved as major telecom operators fail to offer a definitive timeline for improvement. Internet disruptions, particularly affecting Meta-owned services, have plagued users since 2024, with 2025 showing no significant change.

A spokesperson from Pakistan Telecommunications Limited (PTCL) mentioned that while additional bandwidth has been added to alleviate the issue, users may continue to experience slow speeds during peak hours. The slowdown is linked to the faulty Asia-Africa-Europe-1 (AAE-1) undersea cable.

Efforts to resolve the situation are ongoing. Although the Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) and PTCL are working to ensure a speedy resolution, technical experts suggest that such repairs may take two to three months. Meanwhile, concerns over security measures and firewalls further complicate the issue. A complete resolution is expected soon, but no exact date has been provided.

