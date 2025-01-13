Space Ventures: Bezos and Musk's Vision for the Final Frontier

Jeff Bezos has voiced confidence that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will not misuse his relationship with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to undermine Blue Origin, his space company. Bezos expressed optimism about the upcoming administration's space plans, emphasizing Musk's dedication to public interest over personal gain.

The remarks were made during an interview with Reuters in Cape Canaveral, Florida, as Bezos prepared to witness the inaugural launch of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket. The massive 30-story tall launcher is anticipated to chip away at SpaceX's market control and initiate Blue Origin's entry into the satellite launch sector.

As discussions continue, Bezos highlighted the importance of NASA's moon and Mars missions, advocating for a dual approach to space exploration. While Musk has proposed direct missions to Mars, Bezos urged continuity in lunar initiatives amidst expected changes from Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)