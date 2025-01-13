Left Menu

Space Ventures: Bezos and Musk's Vision for the Final Frontier

Jeff Bezos expressed optimism about the incoming U.S. administration's space agenda, despite concerns of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's close ties with President-elect Donald Trump. Bezos remains confident in Musk's public interest focus. Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket is set to challenge SpaceX's dominance in satellite launches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 08:49 IST
Space Ventures: Bezos and Musk's Vision for the Final Frontier
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos has voiced confidence that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will not misuse his relationship with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to undermine Blue Origin, his space company. Bezos expressed optimism about the upcoming administration's space plans, emphasizing Musk's dedication to public interest over personal gain.

The remarks were made during an interview with Reuters in Cape Canaveral, Florida, as Bezos prepared to witness the inaugural launch of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket. The massive 30-story tall launcher is anticipated to chip away at SpaceX's market control and initiate Blue Origin's entry into the satellite launch sector.

As discussions continue, Bezos highlighted the importance of NASA's moon and Mars missions, advocating for a dual approach to space exploration. While Musk has proposed direct missions to Mars, Bezos urged continuity in lunar initiatives amidst expected changes from Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025