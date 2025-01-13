Tech Titans Race for EV Supremacy

Foxconn, renowned for its role in crafting iPhones, is accelerating its transition into the electric vehicle sector. The Taiwan-based company has formed multiple joint ventures with automakers, showcasing ambitious plans to make a significant impact in this rapidly evolving industry.

At the forefront of its automotive operations is Foxtron, a venture with Yulon Motor Co., which recently presented its Model B at the Consumer Electronics Show. Foxconn is strategically leveraging its expertise in electronics to strengthen its position in the automotive supply chain.

In response, traditional car manufacturers like Nissan and Honda are exploring merger opportunities to withstand the influx of tech companies entering the EV market. However, the road ahead for Foxconn is fraught with challenges as it strives to match industry leaders like Tesla and BYD.

(With inputs from agencies.)