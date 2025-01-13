Left Menu

Tech Titans Race for EV Supremacy

Foxconn, the Taiwan-based iPhone maker, is aggressively expanding into the electric vehicle (EV) market. Partnering with companies like Stellantis and ZF Friedrichshafen, and unveiling new models like the Model B, Foxconn aims to capture a significant share of the EV industry. Meanwhile, traditional automakers such as Nissan and Honda are strategizing mergers to counter these tech giants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Thailand

Foxconn, renowned for its role in crafting iPhones, is accelerating its transition into the electric vehicle sector. The Taiwan-based company has formed multiple joint ventures with automakers, showcasing ambitious plans to make a significant impact in this rapidly evolving industry.

At the forefront of its automotive operations is Foxtron, a venture with Yulon Motor Co., which recently presented its Model B at the Consumer Electronics Show. Foxconn is strategically leveraging its expertise in electronics to strengthen its position in the automotive supply chain.

In response, traditional car manufacturers like Nissan and Honda are exploring merger opportunities to withstand the influx of tech companies entering the EV market. However, the road ahead for Foxconn is fraught with challenges as it strives to match industry leaders like Tesla and BYD.

(With inputs from agencies.)

