Left Menu

Bridging the Cyber Divide: Tackling Cybersecurity Challenges in 2025

The World Economic Forum highlights growing cyber complexity, stressing disparities between nations and organizations. Large firms cite supply chain issues as obstacles, while CEOs fear cyber espionage. Report underscores rapid tech growth, geopolitical instability, and skills gaps as critical challenges. AI's role in cybersecurity is anticipated yet unprepared for.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:46 IST
Bridging the Cyber Divide: Tackling Cybersecurity Challenges in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The World Economic Forum has underscored increasing complexity in the cyber realm, which is intensifying cyber inequity globally, widening the divide between developed and emerging economies, and amplifying discrepancies between large and small organizations.

The Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2025 report reveals that 54% of large companies have identified supply chain interdependencies as the main hindrance to achieving cyber resilience, while 45% of cyber leaders voice concern over operational disruptions.

The geopolitical instability affecting risk perception is alarming, with one-third of CEOs pinpointing cyber espionage and intellectual property theft as paramount threats. The report also notes the rapid tech evolution, regulatory hurdles, and skills deficits contributing to cyber complexities. Calls for public-private collaborations to secure digital benefits for all were also emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025