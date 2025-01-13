Bridging the Cyber Divide: Tackling Cybersecurity Challenges in 2025

The World Economic Forum has underscored increasing complexity in the cyber realm, which is intensifying cyber inequity globally, widening the divide between developed and emerging economies, and amplifying discrepancies between large and small organizations.

The Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2025 report reveals that 54% of large companies have identified supply chain interdependencies as the main hindrance to achieving cyber resilience, while 45% of cyber leaders voice concern over operational disruptions.

The geopolitical instability affecting risk perception is alarming, with one-third of CEOs pinpointing cyber espionage and intellectual property theft as paramount threats. The report also notes the rapid tech evolution, regulatory hurdles, and skills deficits contributing to cyber complexities. Calls for public-private collaborations to secure digital benefits for all were also emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)