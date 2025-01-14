Left Menu

Tech Trade Tactics: Trump’s Potential Pick for Commerce Department Role

President-elect Donald Trump is considering Jeffrey Kessler, a Washington trade lawyer, to lead the Bureau of Industry and Security. Kessler, who served during Trump's first term, would manage export controls critical in the U.S.-China tech conflict. His appointment could shape the tech trade strategies between the two nations.

Updated: 14-01-2025 04:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 04:37 IST
Donald Trump, the President-elect, is weighing up the appointment of Jeffrey Kessler, a Washington trade lawyer, to head the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), sources reveal. This position plays a pivotal role in the ongoing U.S.-China technological standoff.

Kessler, a partner at WilmerHale, previously held the role of assistant secretary for enforcement and compliance, making him a significant figure in trade enforcement during Trump's first term. If appointed, Kessler would oversee the crucial export controls of U.S. technology to nations like China, which is considered a national security threat. Through the last decade, these controls have become a vital tool in the tech rivalry between the world's dominant economies.

The Trump team, as well as Kessler, have yet to comment on the matter. Alan Estevez, the current undersecretary under the Biden administration, has led the imposition of strict limitations on semiconductors and telecom equipment aimed at firms like Huawei. Meanwhile, the department plans to regulate U.S. AI chips internationally and restrict Chinese technology in autonomous vehicles within America. Kessler's expertise is noted for navigating U.S.-China trade challenges, particularly in IP-heavy industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

