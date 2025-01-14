Mandar Vanarse Joins QX Global Group as CTO
QX Global Group announces the appointment of Mandar Vanarse as Chief Technology Officer and Board Member. With 30 years in technology leadership, Vanarse brings extensive expertise to drive QX’s tech-first approach. His role will involve advancing business process management and transformation solutions for global clients.
QX Global Group, a prominent entity in business process management and transformation, has appointed Mandar Vanarse as their new Chief Technology Officer and a board member, effective immediately.
Mandar Vanarse comes with a rich experience of 30 years in the technology sector. His previous role as General Manager at Wipro Ltd. involved leading technology strategies such as generative AI platforms and digital transformation. He developed the ASSIMPLER framework, widely adopted globally and used in United Nations award-winning initiatives.
Pom Chakravarti, CEO of QX Global Group, welcomed Vanarse, citing his vision and expertise as key to enhancing QX's focus on smarter business processes. Vanarse looks forward to bolstering QX's Automation Acceleration Center and contributing to transformative business solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
