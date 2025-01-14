Left Menu

HSG Laser: Leading the Charge in India's Laser Cutting Industry

HSG Laser continues to dominate India's laser cutting machine market in 2024, maintaining leadership in sales for the second year. The company plans expansion with a new factory in India, enhancing localized operations while supporting industry transformation. HSG's investment promises local job creation and bolsters India-U.S. collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:28 IST
In a remarkable display of industry prowess, HSG Laser has once again topped India's laser cutting machine market in 2024, securing the leading sales position for the second consecutive year. HSG's comprehensive solutions and high-quality equipment have earned the trust of over 2,000 Indian customers.

Looking to build on its success, HSG's Global Operations Center in Chicago announced plans to bolster its localized service network and expand production facilities in India. The strategic move aims to support the transformation of India's metal forming industry with improved services and technology.

Anticipating further growth, HSG plans a $10 million investment in a new super factory in India. This initiative is set to benefit local job creation and economic development while strengthening U.S.-India collaborations in the metal forming sector.

