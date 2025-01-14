HSG Laser: Leading the Charge in India's Laser Cutting Industry

In a remarkable display of industry prowess, HSG Laser has once again topped India's laser cutting machine market in 2024, securing the leading sales position for the second consecutive year. HSG's comprehensive solutions and high-quality equipment have earned the trust of over 2,000 Indian customers.

Looking to build on its success, HSG's Global Operations Center in Chicago announced plans to bolster its localized service network and expand production facilities in India. The strategic move aims to support the transformation of India's metal forming industry with improved services and technology.

Anticipating further growth, HSG plans a $10 million investment in a new super factory in India. This initiative is set to benefit local job creation and economic development while strengthening U.S.-India collaborations in the metal forming sector.

