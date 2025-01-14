Tech Titans Attend Trump's Inauguration

In a show of tech industry support, CEOs Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg are set to attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Sources confirm that these tech titans will be seated alongside Cabinet nominees and other key officials, underscoring the significance of their presence.

Reports from NBC News indicate that Bezos' Amazon and Zuckerberg's Meta have each contributed $1 million to the inauguration event. Musk, who leads Tesla, SpaceX, and X, invested significantly in Trump's successful election campaign, spending over a quarter of a billion dollars.

Representatives from Amazon, Meta, and Tesla have not immediately responded to queries regarding the involvement of their executives. This attendance highlights the tech industry's complex relationship with the incoming administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)