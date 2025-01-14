Left Menu

Tech Titans Attend Trump's Inauguration

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg will attend Donald Trump's inauguration, joining Cabinet nominees and officials. Tesla, Amazon, and Meta have contributed donations, with Bezos and Zuckerberg each giving $1 million and Musk spending heavily on Trump's election campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:46 IST
Tech Titans Attend Trump's Inauguration

In a show of tech industry support, CEOs Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg are set to attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Sources confirm that these tech titans will be seated alongside Cabinet nominees and other key officials, underscoring the significance of their presence.

Reports from NBC News indicate that Bezos' Amazon and Zuckerberg's Meta have each contributed $1 million to the inauguration event. Musk, who leads Tesla, SpaceX, and X, invested significantly in Trump's successful election campaign, spending over a quarter of a billion dollars.

Representatives from Amazon, Meta, and Tesla have not immediately responded to queries regarding the involvement of their executives. This attendance highlights the tech industry's complex relationship with the incoming administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025