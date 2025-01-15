India's Pixxel Rockets to New Heights with Hyperspectral Satellite Launch

India's rising space tech startup Pixxel has launched three powerful hyperspectral imaging satellites aboard a SpaceX rocket from California, marking a significant achievement for the nation's private space industry. The Vandenberg Space Force Base hosted the launch, which was broadcast live by SpaceX.

The hyperspectral imaging technology aims to collect exceedingly detailed data across numerous light bands, benefiting sectors such as agriculture, environmental monitoring, mining, and defense. This innovation is poised to enhance crop interactions within India's agriculture sector and provide precise monitoring capabilities for oil spills, resources, and geographic boundaries.

Pixxel plans to deploy three additional satellites in the year's second quarter. The recent mission involved another Indian satellite from Diganatara. Despite India's established spacefaring capabilities, it holds a mere 2% of the global commercial space market. However, Pixxel's ambitions are set to propel them further, with plans for 18 more spacecraft and a client list including entities like Rio Tinto and British Petroleum.

