Left Menu

India's Pixxel Rockets to New Heights with Hyperspectral Satellite Launch

India's Pixxel successfully launched three hyperspectral imaging satellites via a SpaceX rocket in California. This advancement highlights the nation's burgeoning private space sector. Hyperspectral imaging offers detailed data for agriculture, mining, and more. Pixxel plans further satellite expansion, targeting significant market growth by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 04:01 IST
India's Pixxel Rockets to New Heights with Hyperspectral Satellite Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's rising space tech startup Pixxel has launched three powerful hyperspectral imaging satellites aboard a SpaceX rocket from California, marking a significant achievement for the nation's private space industry. The Vandenberg Space Force Base hosted the launch, which was broadcast live by SpaceX.

The hyperspectral imaging technology aims to collect exceedingly detailed data across numerous light bands, benefiting sectors such as agriculture, environmental monitoring, mining, and defense. This innovation is poised to enhance crop interactions within India's agriculture sector and provide precise monitoring capabilities for oil spills, resources, and geographic boundaries.

Pixxel plans to deploy three additional satellites in the year's second quarter. The recent mission involved another Indian satellite from Diganatara. Despite India's established spacefaring capabilities, it holds a mere 2% of the global commercial space market. However, Pixxel's ambitions are set to propel them further, with plans for 18 more spacecraft and a client list including entities like Rio Tinto and British Petroleum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025