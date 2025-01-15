Quest Global Unveils Ingenium 2025: Pioneering Solutions for Engineering Challenges

Quest Global, a prominent product engineering services firm, has announced the launch of Ingenium 2025, marking the 13th edition of India's foremost engineering student competition. This year's theme, 'Solving the world's hardest engineering problems,' invites students from select Indian institutions to showcase their ingenuity and technical prowess in diverse engineering fields.

Ingenium 2025 aims to nurture the next generation of engineering leaders by providing a platform for aspiring engineers to solve complex industry challenges and showcase their creativity. Participants have the chance to develop cutting-edge solutions, supported by Quest Global's commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry with expert mentorship.

The competition, running from January to March 2025, comprises four stages, culminating in a grand finale in Bangalore. The winning team will receive INR 2,00,000 and an educational visit abroad. This flagship initiative underscores engineering's transformative potential in shaping a safest and greener world. Registration is open until January 27, 2025.

