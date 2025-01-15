Vikas Wadhawan Appointed COO of REA Cyber City: A Leap in Real Estate Tech
REA Group, an Australian real estate tech company, has appointed Vikas Wadhawan as the COO of their new innovation hub, REA Cyber City, in Gurugram. Wadhawan, a founding member of REA India, will join the Global Technology Leadership Team to develop innovative products for realestate.com.au.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, Australia's real estate technology giant, REA Group, has officially named Vikas Wadhawan as the Chief Operating Officer of REA Cyber City, an innovation center based in Gurugram. This appointment strengthens the company's commitment to harnessing local talent and expanding its tech capabilities.
REA Cyber City, a pivotal new hub for innovation, was inaugurated in October 2024 as an extension of REA's operations in Australia. The center aims to develop cutting-edge products and enhancements for REA's acclaimed residential property website, realestate.com.au.
REA Group's Chief Technology Officer, Steve Maidment, expressed that entrusting Wadhawan with this role marks a significant milestone, vital for embedding top-tier engineering skills. Wadhawan is focused on bolstering REA's reputation in India, ensuring rapid scaling and tapping into the country's dynamic talent pool.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wai Wai Noodles Unveils Flavorful Innovations with Bollywood Flair
Reliance Industries' Bold Pivot: From Oil Dominance to Healthcare Innovations
Skye Air Revolutionizes Gurugram with 1.5 Lakh Drone Deliveries
Gurugram and Delhi Police Gear Up for Massive New Year Security Measures
India's Astral Ambitions: A Quantum Leap in Science and Innovation