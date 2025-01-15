Left Menu

Vikas Wadhawan Appointed COO of REA Cyber City: A Leap in Real Estate Tech

REA Group, an Australian real estate tech company, has appointed Vikas Wadhawan as the COO of their new innovation hub, REA Cyber City, in Gurugram. Wadhawan, a founding member of REA India, will join the Global Technology Leadership Team to develop innovative products for realestate.com.au.

In a strategic move, Australia's real estate technology giant, REA Group, has officially named Vikas Wadhawan as the Chief Operating Officer of REA Cyber City, an innovation center based in Gurugram. This appointment strengthens the company's commitment to harnessing local talent and expanding its tech capabilities.

REA Cyber City, a pivotal new hub for innovation, was inaugurated in October 2024 as an extension of REA's operations in Australia. The center aims to develop cutting-edge products and enhancements for REA's acclaimed residential property website, realestate.com.au.

REA Group's Chief Technology Officer, Steve Maidment, expressed that entrusting Wadhawan with this role marks a significant milestone, vital for embedding top-tier engineering skills. Wadhawan is focused on bolstering REA's reputation in India, ensuring rapid scaling and tapping into the country's dynamic talent pool.

