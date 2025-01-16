Left Menu

Galactic Phenomena and Pioneering Ventures: A Science Odyssey

A new, venomous Sydney funnel-web spider species was discovered in Australia, nicknamed 'Big Boy.' Space advancements continue with Stoke Space and Loft Orbital securing substantial investments, while Blue Origin faces launch delays. NASA also reports on a white dwarf nearing a massive black hole's event horizon, a unique astronomical occurrence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 02:29 IST
Australian scientists have identified a new, venomous species of the Sydney funnel-web spider known as 'Big Boy.' This significant discovery was made near Newcastle by Kane Christensen, a keen arachnid expert. 'Big Boy' represents a potentially more dangerous variant of one of the world's deadliest spiders.

In technology sectors, Stoke Space, a reusable rocket company, secured an impressive $260 million in funding to advance its Nova rocket project. Meanwhile, Loft Orbital, a satellite tech company, amassed $170 million from investors, aiming to expand its satellite offerings. Both companies indicate a growing interest in space exploration and satellite technology.

The space race intensifies as Blue Origin reschedules its New Glenn rocket launch, vying against SpaceX. Additionally, Japan's ispace and U.S-based Firefly began commercial moon landing ventures. In an astronomical breakthrough, a white dwarf has been observed near a massive black hole, providing new insights into celestial phenomena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

