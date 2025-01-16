Left Menu

ISRO Achieves Breakthrough with Successful SpaDeX Satellite Docking

ISRO has successfully executed the docking of satellites in its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX). This marks a significant milestone in in-space docking, utilizing the PSLV rocket to integrate two small spacecraft, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), into orbit. The experiment aims at advancing cost-effective space technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-01-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 09:55 IST
In a remarkable feat, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved successful satellite docking as part of the ambitious Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), according to agency sources.

The docking event unfolded smoothly, with the space agency set to release an official statement soon, a source disclosed to PTI. Previously, on January 12, ISRO had maneuvered the spacecraft to a three-meter proximity as a trial run.

Launched on December 30, 2024, the PSLV C60 rocket carried two satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), into a precise 475-km orbit. Weighing around 220 kg each, these were deployed from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, demonstrating a cost-effective docking technology critical for multiphase planetary missions.

