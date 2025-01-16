Left Menu

Galactic Milestone: New Glenn Rocket's Debut Launch

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket has successfully launched its first mission to space from Florida. The mission aims to rival SpaceX in satellite launches. The New Glenn, featuring a reusable first stage, also attempts to land its booster on an oceanic barge, enhancing space travel efficiency.

Updated: 16-01-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 12:47 IST
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket made its maiden voyage into space early Thursday morning from its launchpad in Florida, marking a pivotal moment for Jeff Bezos' aerospace ambitions. The mission represents a potential competitor to SpaceX in the lucrative satellite launch market.

Standing thirty stories tall, the New Glenn took off successfully at approximately 2 a.m. ET, following a previous launch attempt halted due to ice formation issues earlier this week. The launch event attracted hundreds of Blue Origin employees and cheering supporters in Florida.

The mission seeks not only to deliver a satellite prototype—Blue Ring—into orbit but also to achieve a landmark first-stage booster landing on a sea barge, a notable feat in aerospace innovation.

