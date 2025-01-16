Blue Origin's New Glenn: A New Era in Satellite Launch
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket launched successfully into Earth's orbit from Florida, marking a milestone in Jeff Bezos' space venture. The mission aims to rival SpaceX in satellite launches. However, the booster failed to land on its barge. The mission involved deploying a prototype of Blue Ring vehicle.
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, towering at thirty stories, embarked on its maiden voyage to space early Thursday morning from Florida. This inaugural mission is a pivotal moment for Jeff Bezos' space company, as it seeks to compete with SpaceX in the satellite launch market.
The launch occurred at approximately 2 a.m. ET from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, as hundreds of employees celebrated the rocket's successful ascent, reaching Earth's orbit on the first attempt. Blue Origin VP Ariane Cornell's announcement of the achievement was met with applause.
Despite the success, the mission faced a setback when the reusable first stage booster failed to land on a predetermined barge, its telemetry lost minutes post-liftoff. The mission also deployed Blue Origin's Blue Ring vehicle prototype, intended for defense and commercial satellite operations.
