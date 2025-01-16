Schneider Electric Automates India's Largest Water Treatment Plant in Mumbai

Schneider Electric, a leader in digital transformation for energy management, is set to automate India's largest water treatment plant located in Bhandup, Mumbai. This comes as part of a broader mission by the Government of Maharashtra to provide safe drinking water to 22 million residents.

The plant processes 2000 MLD of water daily and will integrate Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure solutions to enhance recyclability and efficiency. Spearheads from Schneider emphasize the role of automation as crucial to addressing India's urgent water challenges and ensuring a sustainable future.

Collaborating with Welspun Enterprises, the project represents a significant stride in sustainable infrastructure, promising to transform water management in the region. The automation effort will include advanced digital solutions such as EcoStruxure Power, process automation platforms, and various state-of-the-art tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)