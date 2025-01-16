Left Menu

Schneider Electric Automates India's Largest Water Treatment Plant in Mumbai

Schneider Electric has secured a contract to automate India's largest water treatment plant in Bhandup, Mumbai. This project aligns with the Maharashtra government's mission to provide potable water to millions. By leveraging EcoStruxure solutions, the plant aims to enhance water recycling and operational efficiency significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:45 IST
Schneider Electric Automates India's Largest Water Treatment Plant in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Schneider Electric, a leader in digital transformation for energy management, is set to automate India's largest water treatment plant located in Bhandup, Mumbai. This comes as part of a broader mission by the Government of Maharashtra to provide safe drinking water to 22 million residents.

The plant processes 2000 MLD of water daily and will integrate Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure solutions to enhance recyclability and efficiency. Spearheads from Schneider emphasize the role of automation as crucial to addressing India's urgent water challenges and ensuring a sustainable future.

Collaborating with Welspun Enterprises, the project represents a significant stride in sustainable infrastructure, promising to transform water management in the region. The automation effort will include advanced digital solutions such as EcoStruxure Power, process automation platforms, and various state-of-the-art tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025