Meta's Community Notes: The New Era of Fact-Checking

Meta Platforms is set to introduce 'Community Notes' for organic content, though they won't apply to paid advertisements, as per inside sources. The feature, likened to the one on Musk's X platform, aims to regulate non-sponsored content while brand and influencer posts could initially be exempt.

The Wall Street Journal indicates further changes might occur, with Meta planning the U.S. launch over the next few months. A Meta spokesperson highlighted the evaluation of existing models to enhance this initiative throughout the year.

Recently, Meta abandoned its U.S. fact-checking program, opting for 'Community Notes' ahead of strategic events like the upcoming presidential inauguration. The implementation signifies a notable shift in Meta's strategy regarding political content management.

(With inputs from agencies.)