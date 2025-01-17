Meta's Community Notes: The New Era of Fact-Checking
Meta's 'Community Notes,' similar to those on Elon Musk’s X platform, will not apply to ads, focusing on organic content instead. The rollout in the U.S. is planned over the coming months, with ongoing evaluation for improvements. Meta has scrapped its U.S. fact-checking program for this initiative.
Meta Platforms is set to introduce 'Community Notes' for organic content, though they won't apply to paid advertisements, as per inside sources. The feature, likened to the one on Musk's X platform, aims to regulate non-sponsored content while brand and influencer posts could initially be exempt.
The Wall Street Journal indicates further changes might occur, with Meta planning the U.S. launch over the next few months. A Meta spokesperson highlighted the evaluation of existing models to enhance this initiative throughout the year.
Recently, Meta abandoned its U.S. fact-checking program, opting for 'Community Notes' ahead of strategic events like the upcoming presidential inauguration. The implementation signifies a notable shift in Meta's strategy regarding political content management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk and Alice Weidel: A Controversial Encounter on X
Elon Musk Sparks Controversy Over UK Child Grooming Scandal Criticism
UK Government Clashes with Elon Musk Over Grooming Gang Scandal
Global Concerns: Elon Musk's Political Influences Abroad
Global Concerns Over Elon Musk's Political Interventions