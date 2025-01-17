Left Menu

India-U.S. Space and Defense Collaboration Unveiled: A New Era for Private Firms

Seven Indian private companies have been selected for a pioneering India-U.S. space and defense collaboration, aiming to boost Indian firms in the lucrative American market. This initiative is part of the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem, designed to foster innovation and reduce India's reliance on Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:23 IST
India-U.S. Space and Defense Collaboration Unveiled: A New Era for Private Firms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Seven Indian private firms have emerged as pioneers in a first-of-its-kind India-U.S. space and defense collaboration program, according to sources familiar with the arrangement.

This strategic partnership grants the selected companies, including KaleidEO, EtherealX, and Aadyah Space, access to the American defense and space market, which is valued at approximately $1.5 billion annually. These firms will collaborate with the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit and defense industry giants like Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin.

The India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem, initiated in 2023, aims to bolster innovation between the two nations while lessening India's historical reliance on Russia. The initiative creates a significant platform for Indian companies to make inroads in the U.S. commercial space launch market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025