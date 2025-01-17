India-U.S. Space and Defense Collaboration Unveiled: A New Era for Private Firms

Seven Indian private firms have emerged as pioneers in a first-of-its-kind India-U.S. space and defense collaboration program, according to sources familiar with the arrangement.

This strategic partnership grants the selected companies, including KaleidEO, EtherealX, and Aadyah Space, access to the American defense and space market, which is valued at approximately $1.5 billion annually. These firms will collaborate with the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit and defense industry giants like Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin.

The India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem, initiated in 2023, aims to bolster innovation between the two nations while lessening India's historical reliance on Russia. The initiative creates a significant platform for Indian companies to make inroads in the U.S. commercial space launch market.

(With inputs from agencies.)