India's Ambitious Spectrum Refarming for Mobile Future
The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the refarming of 687 MHz spectrum for enhanced mobile services. Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that the move increases the total available spectrum to 1,587 MHz, working towards the 2,000 MHz target by 2030.
- India
The Indian Union Cabinet, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the refarming of the 687 MHz spectrum to bolster mobile services. This announcement was made by Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday.
At an industry event organized by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), Scindia revealed the cabinet's approval, which raises the available spectrum to 1,587 MHz, moving closer to meeting the projected demand of 2,000 MHz by the year 2030.
Scindia assured that the government is committed to addressing the telecom industry's needs and paving the way for a seamless digital landscape in India. The completion of this process involves further spectrum releases and the removal of existing bottlenecks, as guided by the ongoing study of the Committee of Secretaries.
