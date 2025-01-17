Telecom's New Defense Against Fraudulent Calls

The Telecom Department has introduced the Sanchar Saathi mobile application, a tool aimed at simplifying the reporting of suspected fraudulent communications. This app allows the public to flag incidents directly from their mobile call logs.

In addition to the app, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveiled the Vision for National Broadband Mission 2.0 and intra-circle roaming at 'Digital Bharat Nidhi' funded 4G mobile sites, expanding the Department of Telecom's (DoT) efforts to bolster mobile communication infrastructure.

The Sanchar Saathi portal, launched in 2023, has been a significant player in the battle against fraud calls, and this new app seeks to build on its success, providing a secure environment to protect subscriber privacy, according to Minister Scindia.

(With inputs from agencies.)