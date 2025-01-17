Left Menu

Maharashtra Steals the Spotlight as India's Startup Capital

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:38 IST
Maharashtra Steals the Spotlight as India's Startup Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has claimed the title of India's startup capital, surpassing Bengaluru in both size and financial impact over the last year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday.

Speaking at the tech exhibition COMP-EX 2025, Fadnavis emphasized the importance of embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and detailed his administration's efforts to foster AI startups.

Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra's leadership in technology, noting its role as a hub for unicorn companies, and revealed plans for an 'Innovation City' aimed at furthering the state's dominance in the innovation sector. He also declared Maharashtra as India's fintech capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

