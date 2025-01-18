Left Menu

Revolutionizing Workplace Safety: Pocket HRMS Launches Innovative E-POSH Module

Pocket HRMS unveils its E-POSH module, enhancing workplace safety and compliance through AI innovation. This tool aids in digital POSH committee setup, policy uniformity, and confidentiality. It simplifies HR processes, offers analytical insights, and ensures swift complaint resolutions, ushering a new era in HR technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:13 IST
Revolutionizing Workplace Safety: Pocket HRMS Launches Innovative E-POSH Module
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai: Pocket HRMS, a leading HR and payroll software developer in India, has premiered its cutting-edge E-POSH module. This launch marks a pivotal step in advancing workplace safety and digital transformation. By integrating artificial intelligence, Pocket HRMS aims to empower organizations to craft secure workspaces, particularly for female employees.

The E-POSH module is geared towards simplifying compliance while maintaining employee safety. It includes features such as complaint delegation, streamlined timelines, automated notifications, and insightful analytics. The module will be accessible to both new and existing customers as part of Pocket HRMS's commitment to innovation and societal contribution.

Pocket HRMS's CEO, Jitendra Somani, emphasized the pioneering nature of their service, stating that organizations can effectively manage their POSH Committees and improve complaint resolutions with this new technology. The company encourages feedback to refine this transformative solution further, ensuring alignment with the latest compliance standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025