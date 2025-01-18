Revolutionizing Workplace Safety: Pocket HRMS Launches Innovative E-POSH Module

Mumbai: Pocket HRMS, a leading HR and payroll software developer in India, has premiered its cutting-edge E-POSH module. This launch marks a pivotal step in advancing workplace safety and digital transformation. By integrating artificial intelligence, Pocket HRMS aims to empower organizations to craft secure workspaces, particularly for female employees.

The E-POSH module is geared towards simplifying compliance while maintaining employee safety. It includes features such as complaint delegation, streamlined timelines, automated notifications, and insightful analytics. The module will be accessible to both new and existing customers as part of Pocket HRMS's commitment to innovation and societal contribution.

Pocket HRMS's CEO, Jitendra Somani, emphasized the pioneering nature of their service, stating that organizations can effectively manage their POSH Committees and improve complaint resolutions with this new technology. The company encourages feedback to refine this transformative solution further, ensuring alignment with the latest compliance standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)