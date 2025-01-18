Gestamp Unveils Innovative Vehicle Components at Bharat Mobility Global Expo
Gestamp, a global automotive technology leader, showcased its advanced vehicle components aimed at enhancing electric mobility at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi. The unveiling included innovative technologies for creating lighter, safer vehicles with reduced energy consumption and environmental impact, aligning with sustainability and cost-efficiency goals.
Gestamp, a leader in automotive technology, recently introduced its lineup of groundbreaking vehicle components at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi. The company aims to advance electric mobility with innovative products that promise lighter, safer vehicles, reduced energy usage, and a minimized environmental footprint.
Among the products revealed were the GES-GIGASTAMPING® components, engineered to replace multiple body parts with a single unit, thereby enhancing safety, streamlining production, and cutting costs. Additionally, the unveiling featured the Highpertubes, materials designed to improve crash performance and energy efficiency.
Gestamp's commitment to sustainability was underscored by its pledge to achieve carbon-neutral production by 2050, pushing for lower CO₂ emissions and the use of recycled materials. The strategy aligns with the company's vision for a circular economy model within the automotive industry.
