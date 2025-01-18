Left Menu

Gestamp Unveils Innovative Vehicle Components at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Gestamp, a global automotive technology leader, showcased its advanced vehicle components aimed at enhancing electric mobility at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi. The unveiling included innovative technologies for creating lighter, safer vehicles with reduced energy consumption and environmental impact, aligning with sustainability and cost-efficiency goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:16 IST
Gestamp Unveils Innovative Vehicle Components at Bharat Mobility Global Expo
  • Country:
  • India

Gestamp, a leader in automotive technology, recently introduced its lineup of groundbreaking vehicle components at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi. The company aims to advance electric mobility with innovative products that promise lighter, safer vehicles, reduced energy usage, and a minimized environmental footprint.

Among the products revealed were the GES-GIGASTAMPING® components, engineered to replace multiple body parts with a single unit, thereby enhancing safety, streamlining production, and cutting costs. Additionally, the unveiling featured the Highpertubes, materials designed to improve crash performance and energy efficiency.

Gestamp's commitment to sustainability was underscored by its pledge to achieve carbon-neutral production by 2050, pushing for lower CO₂ emissions and the use of recycled materials. The strategy aligns with the company's vision for a circular economy model within the automotive industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025