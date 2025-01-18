Left Menu

Nettlinx Ltd. Reports Impressive Q3 Financial Growth

Nettlinx Ltd. announced a substantial growth in its financial performance for Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations surged by 40.5%, while PAT increased by 470.9%. Although EBITDA margins fell slightly, the company's cutting-edge network solutions continue to hold a strong position in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:21 IST
Nettlinx Ltd. Reports Impressive Q3 Financial Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Nettlinx Ltd., a leading network solutions provider, has showcased a remarkable financial performance for the third quarter of FY25, as revealed in its board meeting held on January 17, 2025. The company reported a 40.5% increase in revenue from operations, amounting to Rs. 896.3 Lakhs, compared to Rs. 637.8 Lakhs in the previous year.

Despite a dip in EBITDA margins by 510 bps, Nettlinx's EBITDA rose to Rs. 271.8 Lakhs, marking a 20.4% growth from last year. The company's PAT saw a staggering rise of 470.9%, reaching Rs. 671.0 Lakhs, further highlighting its strong financial footing in the IT services sector.

Operating across over 93 locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Nettlinx remains the premier choice for advanced network services. The company's comprehensive suite of solutions, including Internet and network management services, continue to cater efficiently to the enterprise sector's evolving needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025