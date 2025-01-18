Nettlinx Ltd. Reports Impressive Q3 Financial Growth

Nettlinx Ltd., a leading network solutions provider, has showcased a remarkable financial performance for the third quarter of FY25, as revealed in its board meeting held on January 17, 2025. The company reported a 40.5% increase in revenue from operations, amounting to Rs. 896.3 Lakhs, compared to Rs. 637.8 Lakhs in the previous year.

Despite a dip in EBITDA margins by 510 bps, Nettlinx's EBITDA rose to Rs. 271.8 Lakhs, marking a 20.4% growth from last year. The company's PAT saw a staggering rise of 470.9%, reaching Rs. 671.0 Lakhs, further highlighting its strong financial footing in the IT services sector.

Operating across over 93 locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Nettlinx remains the premier choice for advanced network services. The company's comprehensive suite of solutions, including Internet and network management services, continue to cater efficiently to the enterprise sector's evolving needs.

