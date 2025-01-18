India Joins Elite Space League with Successful Satellite Docking

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a significant milestone with its successful space-docking experiment, SpaDeX. Announced by Chairman V Narayanan, the breakthrough positions India among an elite group of nations with this capability, including the US, Russia, and China.

Upon his arrival in Kerala, Narayanan lauded the team effort behind SpaDeX and emphasized its importance for future missions, such as Chandrayaan 4 and the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme. The experiment's success is crucial for India's upcoming endeavors and its aspiration to build a space station.

As ISRO reviews the test's results, preparations for the Gaganyaan mission's unmanned sequences are already in full swing, reaffirming India's commitment to advancing its space exploration capabilities. The agency is determined to ensure astronaut safety and mission success.

