Perplexity AI Proposes Bold Merger with TikTok U.S.

In a surprising move, U.S. startup Perplexity AI has submitted a proposal to merge with TikTok U.S., according to sources close to the company. The proposal emerges amid threats of a ban on TikTok unless its parent company, ByteDance, cuts ties with the platform.

President-elect Donald Trump has hinted at offering TikTok a possible 90-day extension, providing a temporary reprieve from imminent restrictions. Perplexity AI's merger proposition seeks to establish a new entity, enabling existing investors of ByteDance to maintain their holdings, while amplifying video content capabilities.

With Perplexity's advanced AI search technology at the core, the proposed merger would enhance the platform's capabilities, delivering rapid answers with reliable citations. However, as TikTok awaits assurance from the Biden administration, the future of the platform remains uncertain in the face of the potential ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)