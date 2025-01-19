Left Menu

TikTok Shutdown Stirs Chaos Amid US Ban

TikTok was effectively shut down in the US just before a ban was set to take effect. The app issued warnings to users, while discussions about its future continue. The Trump administration plans to find a resolution potentially allowing the app's return, but uncertainty remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-01-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:30 IST
TikTok Shutdown Stirs Chaos Amid US Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok found itself at the center of a storm in the US, as the popular app was effectively shut down just hours before a newly enacted law banning it was due to take effect.

The shutdown, announced on Saturday with a warning message to American users, sparked confusion and apprehension about the platform's fate. President Trump has indicated a willingness to negotiate a solution once he assumes office, while the Biden administration dismissed the shutdown as a political stunt.

Amid this turmoil, the Supreme Court upheld a divest-or-ban law, intensifying pressure on TikTok's parent company ByteDance to divest from the app. TikTok's CEO has acknowledged efforts to secure a resolution but admitted the challenges of reaching a divestiture agreement in timely fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025