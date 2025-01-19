TikTok Shutdown Stirs Chaos Amid US Ban
TikTok was effectively shut down in the US just before a ban was set to take effect. The app issued warnings to users, while discussions about its future continue. The Trump administration plans to find a resolution potentially allowing the app's return, but uncertainty remains.
TikTok found itself at the center of a storm in the US, as the popular app was effectively shut down just hours before a newly enacted law banning it was due to take effect.
The shutdown, announced on Saturday with a warning message to American users, sparked confusion and apprehension about the platform's fate. President Trump has indicated a willingness to negotiate a solution once he assumes office, while the Biden administration dismissed the shutdown as a political stunt.
Amid this turmoil, the Supreme Court upheld a divest-or-ban law, intensifying pressure on TikTok's parent company ByteDance to divest from the app. TikTok's CEO has acknowledged efforts to secure a resolution but admitted the challenges of reaching a divestiture agreement in timely fashion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
