TikTok Shutdown Stirs Chaos Amid US Ban

TikTok found itself at the center of a storm in the US, as the popular app was effectively shut down just hours before a newly enacted law banning it was due to take effect.

The shutdown, announced on Saturday with a warning message to American users, sparked confusion and apprehension about the platform's fate. President Trump has indicated a willingness to negotiate a solution once he assumes office, while the Biden administration dismissed the shutdown as a political stunt.

Amid this turmoil, the Supreme Court upheld a divest-or-ban law, intensifying pressure on TikTok's parent company ByteDance to divest from the app. TikTok's CEO has acknowledged efforts to secure a resolution but admitted the challenges of reaching a divestiture agreement in timely fashion.

