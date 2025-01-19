TikTok's Rollercoaster Shutdown: Impacts and Uncertainties
Late Saturday, TikTok was rendered non-functional for 170 million Americans due to a law. President-elect Trump pledged a 90-day reprieve. The unprecedented shutdown holds significant consequences for U.S.-China relations, domestic politics, and the social media marketplace. Alternatives emerged as users and businesses prepare for the platform's potential return.
TikTok ceased operations for its 170 million American users late Saturday as a new law, citing national security, took effect Sunday. Yet, President-elect Donald Trump, a day before his inauguration, signaled intentions to 'SAVE TIKTOK' in a Truth Social post, potentially offering a 90-day reprieve.
The shutdown, even if temporary, brings broad implications for U.S.-China relations, U.S. politics, and the social media landscape, with millions relying on TikTok economically and culturally. This marks the first time the U.S. has banned a major social media platform. Concurrently, Congress granted Trump's incoming administration powers to ban or sell other Chinese-owned apps.
As TikTok and other ByteDance apps like CapCut vanished from U.S. app stores, the company urged users to stay patient. Alternatives like RedNote gained traction, while investors anticipating user migration drove up Meta and Snap shares. Meanwhile, U.S. marketing firms scrambled to adapt, and TikTok's future hangs in the balance with Trump's political resolutions and ongoing mergers discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lloyds Metals Expands with Major Stake in Thriveni Earthmovers
Kerala Urges Caution Amid Human Metapneumovirus Concerns in China
Karnataka Takes Proactive Steps Against Human Metapneumovirus
Two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) detected in Karnataka: ICMR.
India's Vigilant Response to Human Metapneumovirus Cases