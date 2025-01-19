Left Menu

TikTok's Rollercoaster Shutdown: Impacts and Uncertainties

Late Saturday, TikTok was rendered non-functional for 170 million Americans due to a law. President-elect Trump pledged a 90-day reprieve. The unprecedented shutdown holds significant consequences for U.S.-China relations, domestic politics, and the social media marketplace. Alternatives emerged as users and businesses prepare for the platform's potential return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:11 IST
TikTok's Rollercoaster Shutdown: Impacts and Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok ceased operations for its 170 million American users late Saturday as a new law, citing national security, took effect Sunday. Yet, President-elect Donald Trump, a day before his inauguration, signaled intentions to 'SAVE TIKTOK' in a Truth Social post, potentially offering a 90-day reprieve.

The shutdown, even if temporary, brings broad implications for U.S.-China relations, U.S. politics, and the social media landscape, with millions relying on TikTok economically and culturally. This marks the first time the U.S. has banned a major social media platform. Concurrently, Congress granted Trump's incoming administration powers to ban or sell other Chinese-owned apps.

As TikTok and other ByteDance apps like CapCut vanished from U.S. app stores, the company urged users to stay patient. Alternatives like RedNote gained traction, while investors anticipating user migration drove up Meta and Snap shares. Meanwhile, U.S. marketing firms scrambled to adapt, and TikTok's future hangs in the balance with Trump's political resolutions and ongoing mergers discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025