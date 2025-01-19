TikTok's Rollercoaster Shutdown: Impacts and Uncertainties

TikTok ceased operations for its 170 million American users late Saturday as a new law, citing national security, took effect Sunday. Yet, President-elect Donald Trump, a day before his inauguration, signaled intentions to 'SAVE TIKTOK' in a Truth Social post, potentially offering a 90-day reprieve.

The shutdown, even if temporary, brings broad implications for U.S.-China relations, U.S. politics, and the social media landscape, with millions relying on TikTok economically and culturally. This marks the first time the U.S. has banned a major social media platform. Concurrently, Congress granted Trump's incoming administration powers to ban or sell other Chinese-owned apps.

As TikTok and other ByteDance apps like CapCut vanished from U.S. app stores, the company urged users to stay patient. Alternatives like RedNote gained traction, while investors anticipating user migration drove up Meta and Snap shares. Meanwhile, U.S. marketing firms scrambled to adapt, and TikTok's future hangs in the balance with Trump's political resolutions and ongoing mergers discussions.

