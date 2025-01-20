A Delicate Dance: Navigating U.S.-China Relations as Trump Returns

Chinese officials are treading cautiously as Donald Trump resumes his role at the White House, hoping to avoid reigniting the contentious trade war that strained U.S.-China relations during his previous term.

In an effort to foster stability, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng discussed economic ties with U.S. business leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, ahead of Trump's inauguration. Plans to further tax Chinese goods fuel ongoing concerns for China's struggling economy.

While there is shared optimism for improved ties, echoes of past tensions linger, affecting foreign investments and economic strategies in China, a nation still grappling with significant internal challenges.

